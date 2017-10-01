Pet Blessing, Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Pastor Thomas Hillertz blesses Harry as his owner Emma Charley, 14 and her friend Ricky Wilberg, also 14 look on.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Pastor Thomas Hillertz blesses the pets gathered at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Sunday afternoon, with assistance from his own dog, Mabel.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Palma Ramirez and her chocolate lab, Bella attend the Pet Blessing Service at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Sunday afternoon.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Becky and her dog Kenzie attend the pet blessing at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Sunday afternoon.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wendy Hillertz and her dog Mabel participate in the Pet Blessing at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chuch on Sunday afternoon.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Pastor Thomas Hillertz blesses Kenzie during the Pet Blessing Service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Pet Blessing, Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign.
