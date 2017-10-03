Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS Cross Country: Twin City 2017
| Subscribe

HS Cross Country: Twin City 2017

Tue, 10/03/2017 - 8:55pm | Robin Scholz

The Twin City cross-country meet at the UI Arboretum in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.