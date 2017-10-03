The Twin City cross-country meet at the UI Arboretum in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
-
HS Cross Country: Twin City 2017
The Twin City cross-country meet at the UI Arboretum in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
-
HS Cross Country: Twin City 2017
Justice Carter wins the boys race at the Twin City cross-country meet at the UI Arboretum in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
-
HS Cross Country: Twin City 2017
Justice Carter wins the boys race at The Twin City cross-country meet at the UI Arboretum in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
-
HS Cross Country: Twin City 2017
Luke Manolakes took the early lead but came in second in the boys race at The Twin City cross-country meet at the UI Arboretum in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
-
HS Cross Country: Twin City 2017
Angie Russell, left, and Carrie May-Borich cheer on May-Borich's son Payton Borich at the end of the boys race at the Twin City cross-country meet at the UI Arboretum in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
-
HS Cross Country: Twin City 2017
Arielle Summitt handily wins the girls race at The Twin City cross-country meet at the UI Arboretum in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
-
HS Cross Country: Twin City 2017
Elizabeth Cultra, left, and Olivia Rosenstein, both running for Urbana, came in second a third respectively at The Twin City cross-country meet at the UI Arboretum in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
-
HS Cross Country: Twin City 2017
The Twin City cross-country meet at the UI Arboretum in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
-
HS Cross Country: Twin City 2017
The Twin City cross-country meet at the UI Arboretum in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
-
HS Cross Country: Twin City 2017
The Twin City cross-country meet at the UI Arboretum in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
-
HS Cross Country: Twin City 2017
Shauri Gonzalez, left, gets a high five from brother Elio Gonzalez, 4, following her finish in the Twin City cross-country meet at the UI Arboretum in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.