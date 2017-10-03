Area boys compete in the Class 2A Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet.
HS Golf: Class 2A Regional Boys
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Rantoul-PBL's Mitch St. Peter hits from he bunker near the fifth green during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Skylar Slade watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Rantoul-PBL's Trey VanWinkle chips to the first green during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Rantoul-PBL's Trey VanWinkle hits a tee shot on the third hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Centennial's Connor Hagan chops a shot out a hazard on the third hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Rantoul-PBL's Mitch St. Peter watches his tee shot of the fourth hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Central coach Mike Osterbur talks with Justin McCoy on the fourth hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Central's Justin McCoy reacts after hitting his tee shot on the fourth hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Centennial's Connor Hagan hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Centennial's Thomas Green watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Central's Cage Sestak watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Rantoul-PBL's Seth Allen hits of the sixth tee during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Centennial's Hans Dee marks his ball on the fifth green during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Centennial's Hans Dee tees off the sixth hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Centennial's Connor Hagan, left, and Central's Justin McCoy talk on the sixth tee during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Central's Justin McCoy watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Adam Woller watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Adam Woller watches his par-putt roll to the cup on the 14th green during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
