Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, October 6, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Champaign Cityscape 2017
| Subscribe

Champaign Cityscape 2017

Thu, 10/05/2017 - 2:33pm | Robin Scholz

On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, photo editor Robin Scholz stationed herself atop the nine-story M2 building in downtown Champaign. There, she photographed the city in all directions.

 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.