Champaign Cityscape 2017

On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, photo editor Robin Scholz stationed herself atop the nine-story M2 building in downtown Champaign. There, she photographed the city in all directions.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
-
Views of Champaign from the roof of M2 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.