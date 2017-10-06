Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School's Whitesell Field.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jerry Reed swings to the outside for extra yards in the first quarter. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Lance Langley (#6) tries to make a catch in the second quarter against Peoria. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Danville defense swarms Peoria's Geno Hess in the first quarter. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School's Whitesell Field.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jerry Reed (#2) takes off for open field against Peoria Friday evening in Danville. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School's Whitesell Field.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jerry Reed has the ball striped by Peoria's Kyrese Jones (#9) in the first quarter. Reed was able to recover the ball. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School's Whitesell Field.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jerry Reed (#2) out runs Peoria defenders in the first quarter. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School's Whitesell Field.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville Head Coach Marcus Forrest keeps close watch on his team from the sideline. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School's Whitesell Field.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Elijah Davis (#7) tries to avoid Peoria's Kyrese Jones (#9) as he rushes for more yards in the second quarter. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville quarterback Ernest Plummer (#50 holds on to the ball as he is tackled by Peoria defenders in the first quarter. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School's Whitesell Field.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville quarterback Ernest Plummer looks to out maneuver a Peoria defender in the second quarter. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School's Whitesell Field.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Elijah Davis (#7) tries to avoid being tackled by Peoria's Kyrese Jones (#9) in the second quarter. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Julian Pearl (#99) and Peoria's Jazzston Logan dive for a loose ball in the first quarter, Danville recovered the fumble. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Andrez Parker (#85) gets a block from teammate Josiah Payne (#9) on a kick off return in the second quarter. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville Head Coach Marcus Forrest sends in a play with his quarterback Ernest Plummer in the first quarter. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School's Whitesell Field.
-
HS Football: Danville vs Peoria
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danvile's Jerry Reed runs the ball in the first quarter. Danville Football vs Peoria, Friday, October 6, 2017 at Danville High School.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.