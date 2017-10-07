13th Annual "Buddy Walk" for Down Syndrome, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
8 year old Riley Willis of Monticello rides on her step-dad Craig McFadden's shoulders and is accompanied by l-r her dad, Trent Willis, her sister Kylei (cq) Tomes, 9 years old and her grandfather Kent Willis for the 13th Annual Buddy Walk at the Champaign County Fair Grounds. 13th Annual "Buddy Walk" for Down Syndrome, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
2 year old Addison Franklin of Tolono prepares to walk in the annual Buddy Walk at the Champaign County Fair Grounds Saturday afternoon. 13th Annual "Buddy Walk" for Down Syndrome, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
8 year old Riley Willis rides on her daddy Trent's shoulders during the Buddy Walk to support Down Syndrome. 13th Annual "Buddy Walk" for Down Syndrome, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Star Wars characters pose for pictures with young fans before the start of the Buddy Walk. 13th Annual "Buddy Walk" for Down Syndrome, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
12 year old Madeline McKenna of Watseka tries out the symbols used by the Marching Illini Saturday afternoon before the start of the Buddy Walk. 13th Annual "Buddy Walk" for Down Syndrome, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
13th Annual "Buddy Walk" for Down Syndrome, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
13 year old Maureen Daly of Sidney poses with her friends and family as they support her during the Buddy Walk Saturday afternoon. 13th Annual "Buddy Walk" for Down Syndrome, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Marching Illini Drum line performs at the 13th Annual Buddy Walk. 13th Annual "Buddy Walk" for Down Syndrome, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
13th Annual "Buddy Walk" for Down Syndrome, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Addison Franklin 2 years old of Tolono starts out her first Buddy Walk. 13th Annual "Buddy Walk" for Down Syndrome, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Sophie McFarland, 5 years old of Champaign try out the drum under the watchful eye of the Marching Illini's Asher Ginnodo. 13th Annual "Buddy Walk" for Down Syndrome, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
13th Annual "Buddy Walk" for Down Syndrome, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Champaign County Fair Grounds in Urbana.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.