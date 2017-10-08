On The Town: Hoof Beats 2017

The Hoof Beats in My Heart event in Champaign on September 30, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Emcee Gale Cunningham gets the evening started at at the Hoof Beats in My Heart banquet and auction benefiting the Society for Hooved Animal's Rescue and Emergency (SHARE).
Musician John Copess sings at the Hoof Beats in My Heart banquet and auction benefiting the Society for Hooved Animal's Rescue and Emergency (SHARE).
Mary Merrill checks out some of the silent auctions at Hoof Beats in My Heart, the dinner and banquet benefiting SHARE.
The SHARE board poses for a photo at Hoof Beats in My Heart. From the left are Heide Fogal(cq), Teri Talach, SHARE founder Linda Hewerdine, and Debbie Stopkotte(cq).
Margaret and Tom Everette(cq) check out a western saddle offered at the silent auction for the SHARE Hoof Beats in My Heart banquet and auction.
SHARE volunteers, Michelle Kohler (left) and Kim Thiede at the organization's Hoof Beats in My Heart banquet and Auction.
Ellen Holy (left) considers going deep into the Hoof Beats in My Heart raffle tickets being offered by Carol Kavanaugh during the SHARE banquet and auction.
Steve Leach (left) and James Shriver at the Hoof Beats in My Heart banquet and auction benefiting the Society for Hooved Animal's Rescue and Emergency (SHARE).
The Hoof Beats in My Heart emcee, Gale Cunningham (left), and auctioneer, Bill Kruse, stop for a photo prior to the dinner.
Volunteer Jamie Zukoski (left) with equine veterinarian, Dr. Tom Monford at the Hoof Beats in My Heart banquet and auction benefiting the Society for Hooved Animal's Rescue and Emergency (SHARE).
Jan Kresl gives a big smile as she adjusts her donation for the live auction benefiting SHARE. Kresl's organization, Scrap for a Cause, re-purposes scrap items specifically for charity fundraisers.
