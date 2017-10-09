Area teams compete in the IHSA Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. The host Maroons won the team title to advance to state.
HS Golf: Central boys reach state
Stephen Haas/ The News-Gazette
Central's Justin McCoy hits from the first tee during the Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional at the UI Orange Course in Savoy on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Central's Noah Brunson watches his tee shot on hole one during the Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional at the UI Orange Course in Savoy on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Central's Hayden Cekander watches his tee shot on hole one during the Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional at the UI Orange Course in Savoy on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Central's Conor Butts prepares to hit from the first tee during the Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional at the UI Orange Course in Savoy on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Clinton's Chase Reynolds hits from the first tee during the Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional at the UI Orange Course in Savoy on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Centennial's Thomas Green studies his putt on the 18th green while playing with Bloomington Central Catholic's Tommy Nelson, Peoria Notre Dame's Sam Newton and Rochester's Sean Norris during the Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional at the UI Orange Course in Savoy on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Centennial's Hans Dee hits from the 17th fairway during the Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional at the UI Orange Course in Savoy on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Centennial's Connor Hagan putts on the 17th green during the Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional at the UI Orange Course in Savoy on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
