HS Volleyball: PBL vs. Rantoul 2017

Rantoul vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a prep vollleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Makayla Klann(17) celebrates a point vs. Rantoul during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Rantoul's head coach Traci Riddle during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Madison Grohler(14) vs. Rantoul during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ariana Gentzler(6) during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Makayla Klann(17) vs. Rantoul during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Rantoul's Kayeza Ash(11) sets the ball for Emily Schluter(3) during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Rantoul's Kaylie Wilson(8) and Myejoi Williams(19) attempt a block during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Rantoul's Logan Andrews(13) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Aubree Bruns(8) during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Rantoul's Bree Davis(20) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Cassidi Nuckols(15) during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Aubree Bruns(8) and Rantoul's Kaylie Wilson(8) during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Lindsey Windler(3) and Rantoul's Kayeza Ash(11) during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Madison Grohler(1) and Ariana Gentzler(6) attempt to block a hit by Rantoul's Bree Davis(20) during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Aubree Bruns(8) and Rantoul's Emily Schluter(3) during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ariana Gentzler(6) and Rantoul's Logan Andrews(13) during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Rantoul's Lindsay Jordahl(5) during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Rantoul's Lindsay Jordahl(5) during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
Rantoul's Kayeza Ash(11) during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.
