Illinois basketball players during media day at the Ubben Basketball Complex on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Mark Smith (13) and forward Leron Black (12) goof around during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Clayton Jones (41) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Drew Cayce (10) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Cameron Liss (45) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Samson Oladimeji (35) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Samson Oladimeji (35) poses for a photo during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Tyler Underwood (32) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Matic Vesel (4) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) records a video segment during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Mark Smith (13) dribbles the ball for a video segment during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Mark Alstork (24) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Team photographer Mark Jones sets up a team photo during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The Illinois men's basketball team poses for a group photo during media day at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Mark Smith (13) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Leron Black (12) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) talks with reporters during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Mark Alstork (24) speaks with reporters during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) speaks with reporters during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Mark Smith (13) speaks with reporters during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Reporters speak with Illinois guard Mark Smith (13) during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) and forward Matic Vesel (4) pose during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Cameron Liss (45) and guard Drew Cayce (10) shoot around during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) takes the ball from guard Mark Alstork (24) before a team photo during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Samson Oladimeji (35), guard Drew Cayce (10), guard Mark Smith (13) and guard Trent Frazier (1) wait for a team photo during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks with players before a team photo during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood speaks with a reporter during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) laughs during an interview at media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
UI Men's Basketball Media Day 2017
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) records a video interview during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
