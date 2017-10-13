Unity Head Coach Scott Hamilton chats with fans before the start of the game. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono. The Rockets defeated the Eagles 56-28.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity Head Coach Scott Hamilton chats with fans before the start of the game. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Unity Marching Band takes to the field for it's pre-game show. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Unity Rockets take the field Friday night in Tolono. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Dawson Kaiser (#23) runs the ball in the first quarter against Rantoul. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Jake Reno (#9) out maneuvers Rantoul's Joe Swinney (#20) in the second quarter. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity senior Noah Toalson celebrates Senior Night with his family. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Ethan Miebach is all smiles during the Senior Night ceremony. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity quarterback Steven Migut (#6) cheers on his team from the sideline. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rantoul's Deandre Walker (#21) is brought down by Unity's Lucas Fisher (#72) and Noah Toalson (#90) in the second quarter. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Steven Migut fires up his team before they face Rantoul in Week 8. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity quarterback Evan Miebach (#2) throws during the second quarter. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rantoul's Taveous Bell (#22) runs the ball and is met by Unity defenders in the second quarter. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity Head Coach Scott Hamilton chats with fans before the start of the game. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Dawson Kaiser (#23) runs past rental's William Storm (#10) in the first quarter. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Keaton Eckstein poses for a picture with his parents for Senior Night. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity quarterback Evan Miebach (#2) looks for an open receiver against Rantoul. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity Head Coach Scott Hamilton runs a drill with his team in pre-game warm-ups. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Dawson Kaiser (#23) runs past Rantoul's Joe Swinney (#20) in the second quarter.Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rantoul's Kayon Cunningham (#7) is tackled by Unity's Noah Toalson (#90) and David Martin (#5). Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Evan Miebach throws the ball late in the first quarter. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
-
HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity quarterback Evan Miebach (#2) hands off to Keaton Eckstein (#30) in the first quarter. Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.