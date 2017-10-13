Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Football: Unity vs Rantoul
Fri, 10/13/2017 - 10:23pm | Holly Hart

Unity Head Coach Scott Hamilton chats with fans before the start of the game.  Unity Football vs Rantoul, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Unity High School in Tolono. The Rockets defeated the Eagles 56-28. 

