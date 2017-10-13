Kansas performs at the Virginia Theatre on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in downtown Champaign.
-
Kansas at the Virginia Theatre
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Kansas concert at the Virginia Theater on October 13, 2017
The band Kansas plays the Virginia Theater Friday night.
-
Kansas at the Virginia Theatre
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Kansas concert at the Virginia Theater on October 13, 2017
The band Kansas plays the Virginia Theater Friday night.
-
Kansas at the Virginia Theatre
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Kansas concert at the Virginia Theater on October 13, 2017
The band Kansas plays the Virginia Theater Friday night.
-
Kansas at the Virginia Theatre
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Kansas concert at the Virginia Theater on October 13, 2017
The band Kansas plays the Virginia Theater Friday night.
-
Kansas at the Virginia Theatre
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Kansas concert at the Virginia Theater on October 13, 2017
The band Kansas plays the Virginia Theater Friday night.
-
Kansas at the Virginia Theatre
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Kansas concert at the Virginia Theater on October 13, 2017
The band Kansas plays the Virginia Theater Friday night.
-
Kansas at the Virginia Theatre
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Kansas concert at the Virginia Theater on October 13, 2017
The band Kansas plays the Virginia Theater Friday night.
-
Kansas at the Virginia Theatre
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Kansas concert at the Virginia Theater on October 13, 2017
The band Kansas plays the Virginia Theater Friday night.
-
Kansas at the Virginia Theatre
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Kansas concert at the Virginia Theater on October 13, 2017
The band Kansas plays the Virginia Theater Friday night.
-
Kansas at the Virginia Theatre
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Kansas concert at the Virginia Theater on October 13, 2017
The band Kansas plays the Virginia Theater Friday night.
-
Kansas at the Virginia Theatre
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Kansas concert at the Virginia Theater on October 13, 2017
The band Kansas plays the Virginia Theater Friday night.
-
Kansas at the Virginia Theatre
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Kansas concert at the Virginia Theater on October 13, 2017
The band Kansas plays the Virginia Theater Friday night.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.