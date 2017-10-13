The launch party for the University of Illinois' 'With Illinois' $2.25 billion fundraising campaign on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at State Farm Center in Champaign.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
The kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
The kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Undergraduate Violetta Eleni Montanez speaks about receiving a scholarship at the kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Professor Paul Hergenrother,Chemistry, left, and Timothy Fan, Vetmed Professor, with dogs they have successfully treated for brain cancer at the kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Aadeel Akhtar, co-founder of Psyonic, left, a company that makes prosthetic limbs, and Garrett T. Anderson, Ret. U.S. Army Sergeant, and his Psyonic arm at the kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
The kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
King Li, Dean of the Illinois College of Medicine, at the kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
The audience at the kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
The kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
The kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
President Tim Killeen and Chancellor Robert Jones speak at he kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
President Tim Killeen and Chancellor Robert Jones speak at he kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Lucas Frye, ACES '15, talks about his company Amber Agriculture at the kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
UI Olympic wheelchair medalists at the kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
2005 Nobel Prize in Physics winner Sir Anthony Liggett speaks from the audience at the kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
'With Illinois' public campaign kickoff 2017
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Andrew Singer, interim director for the Siebel Center for Design speaks at the kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
