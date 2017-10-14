The 2017 Heartland Maker Fest, makers, tinkers, creators, inventors, and musicians gather together to share their work with the public. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Lincoln Square Mall.
-
Heartland Maker Fest 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Juniper Gaines, 7 years old from Urbana gets snuggles from "Toby" a dog puppet operated by Dr. Mike O'Brien of Clothespin Puppets. The 2017 Heartland Maker Fest, makers, tinkers, creators, inventors, and musicians gather together to share their work with the public. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Lincoln Square Mall.
-
Heartland Maker Fest 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
l-r Aaron Cho, 13, Matthew Cho, 16, and Shashank Hirani, 14 all of Champaign catch whiffle balls thrown from a robot assembled by FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology). The 2017 Heartland Maker Fest, makers, tinkers, creators, inventors, and musicians gather together to share their work with the public. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Lincoln Square Mall.
-
Heartland Maker Fest 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Vinny Santanelli brings his musical stylings to Heartland Maker Fest, Saturday morning at Lincoln Square. The 2017 Heartland Maker Fest, makers, tinkers, creators, inventors, and musicians gather together to share their work with the public. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Lincoln Square Mall.
-
Heartland Maker Fest 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Patricia Forden shows her macrame and handmade toys at Heatland Maker Fest. The 2017 Heartland Maker Fest, makers, tinkers, creators, inventors, and musicians gather together to share their work with the public. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Lincoln Square Mall.
-
Heartland Maker Fest 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Christopher Morris owner of Zephyrs Creations demonstrates how to spin at Maker Fest. The 2017 Heartland Maker Fest, makers, tinkers, creators, inventors, and musicians gather together to share their work with the public. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Lincoln Square Mall.
-
Heartland Maker Fest 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Holly Brown of Community Fab Lab greets visitor of the Heartland Maker Fest. The 2017 Heartland Maker Fest, makers, tinkers, creators, inventors, and musicians gather together to share their work with the public. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Lincoln Square Mall.
-
Heartland Maker Fest 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Dora Wang, 2 years old of Urbana is imitated by a bunny puppet Saturday morning at the Heartland Maker Fest. The 2017 Heartland Maker Fest, makers, tinkers, creators, inventors, and musicians gather together to share their work with the public. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Lincoln Square Mall.
-
Heartland Maker Fest 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mike Bohlmann talks #D Printing at the Heartland Maker Fest. The 2017 Heartland Maker Fest, makers, tinkers, creators, inventors, and musicians gather together to share their work with the public. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Lincoln Square Mall.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.