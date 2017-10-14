Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, October 14, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Meningitis case confirmed on UI campus

Heartland Maker Fest 2017
| Subscribe

Heartland Maker Fest 2017

Sat, 10/14/2017 - 4:11pm | Holly Hart

The 2017 Heartland Maker Fest, makers, tinkers, creators, inventors, and musicians gather together to share their work with the public. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Lincoln Square Mall.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.