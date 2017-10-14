UI Football vs. Rutgers 2017

University of Illinois vs. Rutgers in a Big Ten football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. (3) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois defensive lineman Tymir Oliver (96), linebacker Jimmy Marchese (41), defensive lineman Isaiah Gay (92) and linebacker Julian Jones (2) wrap up Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill. Rutgers won the game 35-24.
Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (53) and running back Austin Roberts (36) celebrate a touchdown against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois tight end Louis Dorsey (19) pulls in a pass in the end zone against the defense of Rutgers defensive back Zane Campbell (37) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill. Rutgers won the game 35-24.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) runs the ball past the defense of Rutgers linebacker Deonte Roberts (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) looks for room to run against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois wide receiver Dominic Thieman (8) returns a kick during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois place kicker Chase McLaughlin (43) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois wide receiver Ricky Smalling (4) pulls in a pass under pressure from Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith calls out from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois long snapper Sean Mills (58) tackles Rutgers wide receiver Janarion Grant (1) with help from tight end Caleb Reams (13) and linebacker Justice Williams (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill. Rutgers won the game 35-24.
Rutgers defensive back K.J. Gray (17) tackles Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Members of the men's basketball team wave from the field during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois linebacker Tre Watson (33) chases down Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
An Illinois fan cheers from the west bleachers during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Students hold up cards in the student section during halftime of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois wide receiver Ricky Smalling (4) runs the ball through Rutgers linebacker Ross Douglas (21) and linebacker Deonte Roberts (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill. Rutgers won the game 35-24.
Illinois defensive back Chris James (12) runs onto the field with the American flag before the start of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois players run onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman, Chancellor Robert Jones and University President Timothy Killeen wave from the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois players try to block a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
A section of Boy Scouts cheers from the stands during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
