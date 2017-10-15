UI Soccer vs Minnesota

University of Illinois Soccer vs Minnesota, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Taylor Haynes (#29) kicks the ball past Minnesota defenders Nikki Albrecht (#13) and Emily Heslin (#10) in the first half. University of Illinois Soccer vs Minnesota, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
l-r Minnesota's Athena Kuehn (#18) collides with Illinois's Lauren Ciesta (second from left), Arianna Veland (#23) and Emily Osoba (#17) in the first half. University of Illinois Soccer vs Minnesota, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Arianna Veland (left) and Minnesota's Athena Kuehn race to the ball late in the first half. University of Illinois Soccer vs Minnesota, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Patricia George attempts a goal in the first half of play vs Minnesota. University of Illinois Soccer vs Minnesota, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kara Marbury (#20) controls the ball against Minnesota in the first half. University of Illinois Soccer vs Minnesota, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kara Marbury (left) kicks the ball behind Minnesota's Nikki Albrecht (#13) in the first half. University of Illinois Soccer vs Minnesota, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Arianna Veland (#23) keeps the ball out in front of Minnesota's Megan Koenig (#25) in the first half. University of Illinois Soccer vs Minnesota, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Katherine Ratz (#2) passes the ball in the first half against Minnesota. University of Illinois Soccer vs Minnesota, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Morgan Maroney slides to kick the ball away from Minnesota's Emily Peterson (right). University of Illinois Soccer vs Minnesota, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Arianna Veland passes the ball in the first half of play. University of Illinois Soccer vs Minnesota, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alicia Barker (#3) keeps the ball away from Minnesota in the first half. University of Illinois Soccer vs Minnesota, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Minnesota's Tori Burnett (right) passes the ball as Illinois's Katie Le (#6) defends in the first half. University of Illinois Soccer vs Minnesota, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
