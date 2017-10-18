Uni High vs. St. Teresa in a Class 1A soccer sectional semi-final game at the UI Turf Fields on Stadium and First in Champaign on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
HS 1A Soccer Sectional: UNI vs. St. Teresa
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Uni High's Rahi Miraftab-Salo(2) and Omeed Miraftab-Salo(4) celebrate Rahi's goal in a Class 1A soccer sectional semi-final game at the UI Turf Fields on Stadium and First Sts. in Champaign on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
Uni High's Van Gunderson(16) St. Teresa's Jace Hite(18) in a Class 1A soccer sectional semi-final game at the UI Turf Fields on Stadium and First Sts. in Champaign on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
Uni High's Isandro Malik(11) and St. Teresa's Luichi Caceres(7) in a Class 1A soccer sectional semi-final game at the UI Turf Fields on Stadium and First Sts. in Champaign on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
Uni High's Omeed Miraftab-Salo(4) and St. Teresa's Luichi Caceres(7) in a Class 1A soccer sectional semi-final game at the UI Turf Fields on Stadium and First Sts. in Champaign on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
Uni High's Albert Lee(12) and St. Teresa's Christian Herrara(6) in a Class 1A soccer sectional semi-final game at the UI Turf Fields on Stadium and First Sts. in Champaign on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
Uni High's Isandro Malik(11) in a sectional semi-final game at the UI Turf Fields on Stadium and First Sts. in Champaign on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
Uni High's Paul D'Angelo(10) in a Class 1A soccer sectional semi-final game at the UI Turf Fields on Stadium and First Sts. in Champaign on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
Uni High's Omeed Miraftab-Salo(4) vs. St. Teresa in a Class 1A soccer sectional semi-final game at the UI Turf Fields on Stadium and First Sts. in Champaign on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
Uni High's Rahi Miraftab-Salo(2) vs. St. Teresa in a Class 1A soccer sectional semi-final game at the UI Turf Fields on Stadium and First Sts. in Champaign on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
Uni High's Isandro Malik(11) and St. Teresa's John Moody(12), left, and Luichi Caceres(7) in a Class 1A soccer sectional semi-final game at the UI Turf Fields on Stadium and First Sts. in Champaign on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
