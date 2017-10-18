Photos from the old WDWS studios on South Neil, the new digital studios inside the News-Gazette Media building and the live broadcast between the two.
News-Gazette Media's radio stations back downtown
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Wayne Miller, an engineer with Peoria Network Associates, works with the old equipment at the WDWS station, 2301 South Neil, in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
WDWS Reporter Tim Ditman works at his new desk at the News-Gazette Media building, 15 Main St., in downtown Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Radio equipment is seen at the News-Gazette Media building, 15 Main St., in downtown Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Darren Holt, IT manager, and Wayne Miller, an engineer from Peoria Network Associates, discuss connections in the new WDWS NewsTalk 1400 studio at the News-Gazette Media building, 15 Main St., in downtown Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Brian Barnhart works from his new desk at the News-Gazette Media building, 15 Main St., in downtown Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Scott Beatty gets situated at his new desk at the News-Gazette Media building, 15 Main St., in downtown Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Jim Lewis, left, Mike Haile, second from left, Wayne Miller, second from right, and Darren Holt meet to talk about the transition to the new radio studios at the News-Gazette Media building, 15 Main St., in downtown Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Dave Loane, sports director for NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM, works in the station's new studios at the News-Gazette Media building, 15 Main St., in downtown Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Old radio equipment and memorabilia is seen on display in the lobby of the WDWS building, 2301 South Neil, in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Jim Turpin hosts his "Penny For Your Thoughts" talk radio show at the WDWS station, 2301 South Neil, in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Jim Turpin, left, hosts his "Penny For Your Thoughts" talk radio show with the News-Gazette's Jim Dey at the WDWS station, 2301 South Neil, in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Ed Bond works the controls during the "Penny For Your Thoughts" talk radio show at the WDWS station, 2301 South Neil, in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Old equipment at the WDWS station, 2301 South Neil, in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
All Adams works behind the controls in the WHMS studio at the News-Gazette Media building, 15 Main St., in downtown Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Tim Ditman, left, and Jim Lewis work in the new WDWS studio at the News-Gazette Media building, 15 Main St., in downtown Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Wayne Miller, an engineer with Peoria Network Associates, solders a cable in the new radio studios at the News-Gazette Media building, 15 Main St., in downtown Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Mike Goebel records video while following Mike Haile, Brian Barnhart and Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen while walking north from the old WDWS/WHMS studio on South Neil Street to the station's new studios at the News-Gazette Media building in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Mike Haile and Brian Barnhart approach the News-Gazette Media building on Main Street while walking from the old WDWS/WHMS studio on South Neil Street to the station's new studios in downtown Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Ed Bond, right, gets headphones and microphones ready for Mike Haile, left, and Brian Barnhart while walking from the old WDWS/WHMS studio on South Neil Street to the station's new studios at the News-Gazette Media building in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Ed Bond, left, Mike Haile, center, and Brian Barnhart walk north in front of Papa Del's while walking from the old WDWS/WHMS studio on South Neil Street to the station's new studios at the News-Gazette Media building in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Ed Bond answers questions for WCIA-3 reporter Emily Braun during a stop at the TV station while walking from the old WDWS/WHMS studio on South Neil Street to the station's new studios at the News-Gazette Media building in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Brian Barnhart and Mike Haile sit down with WCIA-3 reporter Emily Braun during a stop at the TV station while walking from the old WDWS/WHMS studio on South Neil Street to the station's new studios at the News-Gazette Media building in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Mike Haile and Brian Barnhart talk with Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen while walking in front of Christie Clinic on their way from the old WDWS/WHMS studio on South Neil Street to the station's new studios at the News-Gazette Media building in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Mike Haile and Brian Barnhart talk with Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen while crossing University Avenue on their way from the old WDWS/WHMS studio on South Neil Street to the station's new studios at the News-Gazette Media building in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Mike Haile and Brian Barnhart talk with Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen in front of the city building on their way from the old WDWS/WHMS studio on South Neil Street to the station's new studios at the News-Gazette Media building in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
News-Gazette Media employees dump shredded newspaper confetti onto Brian Barnhart and Mike Haile after their walk from the old WDWS/WHMS studio on South Neil Street to the station's new studios at the News-Gazette Media building in downtown Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
John Reed talks on the air with Brian Barnhart and Mike Haile outside of the News-Gazette Media building in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Mike Haile and Brian Barnhart make their way into the new studios at the News-Gazette Media building in downtown Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Jim Turpin hosts his "Penny For Your Thoughts" talk radio show in the new WDWS studios at the News-Gazette Media building in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Jim Turpin hosts his "Penny For Your Thoughts" talk radio show in the new WDWS studios at the News-Gazette Media building in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Mike Haile, left, Brian Barnhart, center, and Ed Bond broadcast live on the air while walking in front of First Federal Savings Bank on their way from the old WDWS/WHMS studio on South Neil Street to the station's new studios at the News-Gazette Media building in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
