Guest Director Laura Hackman guides the Tom Stoppard play imagining Vladimir I. Lenin, James Joyce, and artist Tristan Tzara walk into a library and the resulting conversations. Thursday through Saturday Oct. 19 to 21 and Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 26 to 29
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Cecily played by Katelin Dirr and Gwendolyn played by Jessica Kadish during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
Tristan Tzara played by Kevin Blair during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
Henry Carr played by Christopher Sheard* during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
Henry Carr played by Christopher Sheard* and James Joyce played by Mark Tyler Miller during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
Bennett played by Jordan Gleaves and Henry Carr played by Christopher Sheard* during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
Bennett played by Jordan Gleaves and Henry Carr played by Christopher Sheard* during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
Lenin played by Patrick Weber during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
Henry Carr played by Christopher Sheard* during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
The cast during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
Nadya played by Diana Gardner during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
James Joyce played by Mark Tyler Miller during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
Tristan Tzara played by Kevin Blair and James Joyce played by Mark Tyler Miller during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
James Joyce played by Mark Tyler Miller during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
Tristan Tzara played by Kevin Blair and Gwendolyn played by Jessica Kadish during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
Henry Carr played by Christopher Sheard* and James Joyce played by Mark Tyler Miller during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
From left: Bennett played by Jordan Gleaves, Tristan Tzara played by Kevin Blair, Gwendolyn played by Jessica Kadish James Joyce played by Mark Tyler Miller, and Henry Carr played by Christopher Sheard* during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Travesties
Gwendolyn played by Jessica Kadish, James Joyce played by Mark Tyler Miller and Henry Carr played by Christopher Sheard* during a rehearsal of the Travesties in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Cener in Urbana at the Virginia Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.