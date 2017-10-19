Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois Theatre: Travesties
Thu, 10/19/2017 - 12:00am | Darrell Hoemann

Guest Director Laura Hackman guides the Tom Stoppard play imagining Vladimir I. Lenin, James Joyce, and artist Tristan Tzara walk into a library and the resulting conversations. Thursday through Saturday Oct. 19 to 21 and Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 26 to 29

