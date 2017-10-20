University High vs. St. Thomas More in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017.
HS 1A Soccer Sectional: STM vs. UNI
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
University High's Jan Ondrejcek(3), Rahi Miraftab- Salo(2) and Isandro Malik (11) celebrate Rahi's goal in the second half vs. St. Thomas More in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
University High's Omeed Miraftab-Salo(4) and St. Thomas More's Alec Blomberg(12) in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
University High's head coach Phil Anders questions a non-call in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
University High's Paul D'Angelo(10) and St. Thomas More's Jack Aubry(2) in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
University High's Brandon van der Donk(15) and St. Thomas More's JP Ridge(16) in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
St. Thomas More's head coach James Johnson in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
St. Thomas More's JP Ridge burys his head after missing a kick in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
University High's Brandon van der Donk(15) and GK Noah Blue(33) in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
St. Thomas More's JP Hoffman(17) and University High's Isandro Malik(11) in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
University High celebrates their win in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
University High's Rahi Miraftab- Salo(2) and St. Thomas More's Jack Aubry(2) in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
University High's team with the plaque in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
University High's GK Noah blue gets a hug following their win in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
University High's GK Noah Blue makes a save in front of St. Thomas More's Alec Blomberg(12) in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
University High's celebrates their win in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
University High's Albert Lee(12) and St. Thomas More's Bobby Kapolnek(13) in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
University High's St. Thomas More's in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
St. Thomas More's Joe Hoffman(9) consoles teammate Joe Sellett(15) after they failed to make a goal they combined on in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
University High's Jan Ondrejek(3) vs. St. Thomas More in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
Fans on the bottom question a call while fans on top applaud in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
