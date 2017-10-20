On The Town: Reading Group Anniversary

The Reading Group 45th Anniversary Celebration in Urbana on October 6, 2017
Emcee Tom Costello speaks at the Reading Group's 45th Anniversary Celebration at the Urbana Golf and Country Club.
Emcee Tom Costello introduces the Reading Group's founder, Marilyn Kay, at the 45th Anniversary Celebration at the Urbana Golf and Country Club.
Reading Group founder, Marilyn Kay (right) is presented with a painting of her home at the organization's 45th Anniversary Celebration. Kay started the program in the basement of her home, over 8,000 students ago.
Reading Group founder, Marilyn Kay speaks to guests at the organization's 45th Anniversary Celebration.
From the left are Reading Group board chair Penny Porter, 45th Anniversary Celebration event sponsor Sandy Beak, Reading Group founder Marilyn Kay, and Executive Director Winnie Crowder at the Urbana Golf and Country Club.
Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen, Reading Group board member Chuck Feinen, 45th Anniversary Celebration event committee volunteer Rhonda Fallon, and Steve Watson of event sponsor Busey Bank at the Urbana Golf and Country Club.
Reading Group bookkeeper, Pam Lindsey (left) and board member Cory Dawson greeted guests at the organization's 45th Anniversary Celebration.
Craig Milling and Carla Caceres at the Reading Group 45th Anniversary Celebration held at the Urbana Golf and Country Club. Milling and Caceres are both clients and donors.
Event emcee, Tom Costello, with Reading Group teachers (from left) Sally Bower, Lauren Thomas, and Debbie Heffernan at the organization's 45th Anniversary Celebration.
Volunteer Sarah SIgmon sells raffle tickets at the Reading Group 45th Anniversary Celebration.
Reading Group student, Reginald Wilson (center) with his mother Jessica Wilson (right) and two of his teachers; Rita Young and Cody Gayhart at the Ready Group 45th Anniversary Celebration.
Reading Group Executive Director, Winnie Crowder, addresses the guests at the 45th Anniversary Celebration.
Reading Group teacher, Kathi Rowell with volunteer Jim Crowder.
