Ikebana Demonstration

Ikebana the art of Japanese flower arranging is demonstrated at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Sunday, October 22, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Senko Ikenobo is the 46th generation of the Ikenobo family, who originated the art of Ikebana, and she is designated to be the first female Headmaster of the Ikenobo Ikebana School of Floral Art in its more than 550 years of recorded history. This is an extraordinary moment for women's history in Japan. Ikebana the art of Japanese flower arranging is demonstrated at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Sunday, October 22, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Shozo Sato demonstrates the Japanese art of Ikebana. Ikebana the art of Japanese flower arranging is demonstrated at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Sunday, October 22, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Senko Ikenobo is the 46th generation of the Ikenobo family, who originated the art of Ikebana, and she is designated to be the first female Headmaster of the Ikenobo Ikebana School of Floral Art in its more than 550 years of recorded history. This is an extraordinary moment for women's history in Japan. Ikebana the art of Japanese flower arranging is demonstrated at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Sunday, October 22, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ikebana the art of Japanese flower arranging is demonstrated at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Sunday, October 22, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ikebana the art of Japanese flower arranging is demonstrated at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Sunday, October 22, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Senko Ikenobo is the 46th generation of the Ikenobo family, who originated the art of Ikebana, and she is designated to be the first female Headmaster of the Ikenobo Ikebana School of Floral Art in its more than 550 years of recorded history. This is an extraordinary moment for women's history in Japan. Ikebana the art of Japanese flower arranging is demonstrated at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Sunday, October 22, 2017.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ikebana the art of Japanese flower arranging is demonstrated at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Sunday, October 22, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.