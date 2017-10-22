Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, October 22, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Ikebana Demonstration
| Subscribe

Ikebana Demonstration

Sun, 10/22/2017 - 5:52pm | Holly Hart

Ikebana the art of Japanese flower arranging is demonstrated at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Sunday, October 22, 2017.  

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.