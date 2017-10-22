The Prairie Rivers Network 50th Anniversary Gala in Champaign on October 6, 2017
-
On The Town: Prairie Rivers Network Gala
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Prairie Rivers Network 50th Anniversary Gala in Champaign on October 6, 2017
From the left are Prairie Rivers Network members Carol Emmerling-DiNovo, Jon McNussen, and Frank DiNovo.
-
On The Town: Prairie Rivers Network Gala
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Prairie Rivers Network 50th Anniversary Gala in Champaign on October 6, 2017
The two recipients of the Prairie Rivers Network Steward Awards were Seth Brady (left) and Randy Smith. Both are social studies teachers at Naperville Central High School who organized the Illinois Waterway Cleanup Week.
-
On The Town: Prairie Rivers Network Gala
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Prairie Rivers Network 50th Anniversary Gala in Champaign on October 6, 2017
Prairie Rivers Network volunteers, Andrea Wright and Ryan Grosso attend the donation premium table at the organization's 50th Anniversary Gala.
-
On The Town: Prairie Rivers Network Gala
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Prairie Rivers Network 50th Anniversary Gala in Champaign on October 6, 2017
Tom Smith shows off a hand crafted wooden paddle he donated for the silent auction during the Prairie Rivers Network 50th Anniversary Gala.
-
On The Town: Prairie Rivers Network Gala
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Prairie Rivers Network 50th Anniversary Gala in Champaign on October 6, 2017
Prairie Rivers Network board member, Eric Freyfogle, inspects an acoustic guitar donated to the silent auction by The Upper Bout guitar store.
-
On The Town: Prairie Rivers Network Gala
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Prairie Rivers Network 50th Anniversary Gala in Champaign on October 6, 2017
Patricia and Bruce Hannon at the Prairie Rivers Network 50th Anniversary Gala in Champaign.
-
On The Town: Prairie Rivers Network Gala
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Prairie Rivers Network 50th Anniversary Gala in Champaign on October 6, 2017
Students from the University of Illinois and University Lab School gather for a photograph. The group represented Students for Environmental Concerns and Red Bison, an ecological restoration organization.
-
On The Town: Prairie Rivers Network Gala
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Prairie Rivers Network 50th Anniversary Gala in Champaign on October 6, 2017
From the left are Prairie Rivers Network Executive Director Carol Hays and former directors Glynnis Collins, John Marlin, and Jean Flemma.
-
On The Town: Prairie Rivers Network Gala
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Prairie Rivers Network 50th Anniversary Gala in Champaign on October 6, 2017
The three Volunteers of the Year honored at the Prairie Rivers Network 50th Anniversary Gala were (from the left) Kate McDowell, Latrette Bright, and Amy Hassinger. The three assisted in voicing the organizations history.
-
On The Town: Prairie Rivers Network Gala
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Prairie Rivers Network 50th Anniversary Gala in Champaign on October 6, 2017
From the left are Environmental attorney Albert Ettinger, Prairie Rivers Network board member Ellyn Bullock, staff member Elliot Brinkman, and board member Jason Lindsey.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.