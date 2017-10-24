Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS 2A Soccer Sectional: Urbana vs. Rochester
Tue, 10/24/2017 - 2:47pm | Rick Danzl

Urbana defeated Rochester 2-0 in a Class 2A sectional semifinal match at McKinley Field in Urbana on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017.

