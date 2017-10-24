Urbana defeated Rochester 2-0 in a Class 2A sectional semifinal match at McKinley Field in Urbana on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017.
-
HS 2A Soccer Sectional: Urbana vs. Rochester
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Miguel Lewis, right, battles for position with Rochester's Jake McCall in the first half in Urbana on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017.
-
HS 2A Soccer Sectional: Urbana vs. Rochester
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana players try to stay warm and dry in the pre-game introductions in Urbana on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017.
-
HS 2A Soccer Sectional: Urbana vs. Rochester
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Miguel Lemus moves the ball between Rochester players in Urbana on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017.
-
HS 2A Soccer Sectional: Urbana vs. Rochester
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Magnus Parente and Rochester's Will Eller eye the ball in Urbana on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017.
-
HS 2A Soccer Sectional: Urbana vs. Rochester
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Lateef AbdulRahman-Bridgewater controls the ball near Rochester's Seth Walter in Urbana on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017.
-
HS 2A Soccer Sectional: Urbana vs. Rochester
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Fredy Lopez-Turcios tries to fight through Rochester's Justin Meadows in Urbana on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017.
-
HS 2A Soccer Sectional: Urbana vs. Rochester
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Magnus Parente drives past Rochester's Jake McCall in Urbana on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017.
-
HS 2A Soccer Sectional: Urbana vs. Rochester
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Fredy Lopez-Turcios (23) and Samuel Arend (4) god after the ball with Rochester'sZane Johnson in Urbana on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017.
-
HS 2A Soccer Sectional: Urbana vs. Rochester
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Roman Mineyev (9) fires a shot that went wide in the first half in Urbana on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017.
-
HS 2A Soccer Sectional: Urbana vs. Rochester
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Pable Diaz is fouled by Rochester's Jacob Milnes in Urbana on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.