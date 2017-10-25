University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Iowa on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
UI Women's Soccer vs Iowa
University of Illinois' Emily Osoba is held by Iowa's Leah Moss in the first half on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
University of Illinois' Hope Breslin, left, and Iowa's Morgan Krause go up to head the ball in the first half on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
University of Illinois' Katie Murray defends Iowa's Natalie Winters in the first half Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
University of Illinois' Katherine Ratz passes the ball around Iowa's Leah Moss in the first half on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
University of Illinois' Gabbi Chapa and Iowa's Leah Moss chase a ball in the first half on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
University of Illinois' Arianna Veland moves the ball in the first half on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
University of Illinois' Katie Le looks for an officials call in the first half on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
University of Illinois' Morgan Maroney moves around a fallen Iowa defender on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
University of Illinois' Emily Osoba tangels with Iowa's Leah Moss in the first half on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
