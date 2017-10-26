HS 3A Volleyball Regional: Mahomet-Seymour vs. Central

Mahomet-Seymour vs. Champaign Central in an IHSA Class 3A volleyball regional game at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Central's Mira Chopra (5) and Rachel Hurt (11) try to block a hit from Mahomet-Seymour's Amber Yeakel (12) during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Sam Hites (8) watches a hit against Central during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Kayin Garner (11) sets the ball during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Lauren Minick (15) and Sam Hites (8) try to block during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Hannah Buzicky (21) returns the ball during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Champaign Central Head Coach Manny Rodriguez huddles with his team between sets during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional against Mahomet-Seymour at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Lauren Minick (15) returns a serve during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Central's Rachel Hurt (11) serves against Mahomet-Seymour during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour players huddle between sets during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Central's Katelyn Swartz (14) spikes the ball against Mahomet-Seymour during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Sam Hites (8) sets the ball during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Central's Lydia Roberts (10) spikes the ball against Mahomet-Seymour during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour head coach Stacey Buzicky calls out from the bench during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Central's Brittany Anglin (1) returns a ball during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional against Mahomet-Seymour at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Hannah Buzicky (21) and Savannah Matthews (13) watch a serve during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Central players celebrate after a point against Mahomet-Seymour during the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Central players celebrate their win against Mahomet-Seymour and the 17th birthday of teammate Lydia Roberts (10) after the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central Regional at Central High School's Combes Gym in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
