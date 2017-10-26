Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois Theatre: In The Next Room
Thu, 10/26/2017 - 12:00am | Darrell Hoemann

Sarah Ruhl's play "In the Next Room or the vibrator play", directed by Lisa Gaye Dixon in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center, opening Oct. 26, 2017.

