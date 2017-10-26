Sarah Ruhl's play "In the Next Room or the vibrator play", directed by Lisa Gaye Dixon in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center, opening Oct. 26, 2017.
Illinois Theatre: In The Next Room
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Catherine Givings played by Ellen Magee yells at Dr. Givings played by Jordan Coughtry* during a rehearsal of In The Next Room or the vibrator play in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
Elizabeth played by Maya Prentiss and Catherine Givings played by Ellen Magee during a rehearsal of In The Next Room or the vibrator play in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
Annie played by Jacklyn Ovassapian during a rehearsal of In The Next Room or the vibrator play in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
Catherine Givings played by Ellen Magee and Dr. Givings played by Jordan Coughtry* during a rehearsal of In The Next Room or the vibrator play in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
Catherine Givings played by Ellen Magee and Dr. Givings played by Jordan Coughtry* during a rehearsal of In The Next Room or the vibrator play in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
Catherine Givings played by Ellen Magee listens while Sabrina Daldry played by Elana Weiner-Kaplow and 4\ finish in the "next room" during a rehearsal of In The Next Room or the vibrator play in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
Catherine Givings played by Ellen Magee lights a candle during a power outage during a rehearsal of In The Next Room or the vibrator play in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
Dr. Givings played by Jordan Coughtry* explains the treatment to Sabrina Daldry played by Elana Weiner-Kaplow as Annie played by Jacklyn Ovassapian waits to assist during a rehearsal of In The Next Room or the vibrator play in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
Annie played by Jacklyn Ovassapian, Dr. Givings played by Jordan Coughtry* and Mr. Daldry played by Nick Lannan during a rehearsal of In The Next Room or the vibrator play in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
Mr. Daldry played by Nick Lannan, Sabrina Daldry played by Elana Weiner-Kaplow and Dr. Givings played by Jordan Coughtry* during a rehearsal of In The Next Room or the vibrator play in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
Catherine Givings played by Ellen Magee marvels at the new electric lights during a rehearsal of In The Next Room or the vibrator play in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
