Celebration, protests at 2017 UI homecoming parade

The mostly celebratory parade, which was interrupted by Chief Illiniwek protesters who blocked the route on Green Street and stood in front of the car carrying Chancellor Robert Jones, ended with speeches and fireworks during a pep rally on the Quad.
Anti-Chief protesters block the car carrying Chancellor Robert Jones on Green Street during the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Aleia Tripp, left, and Jillian Kaehler, members of the Homecoming Court, wave to friends along the parade route on Green Street during the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Brian Cudiamat, special events coordinator at the Spurlock Museum, waits for the University of Illinois homecoming parade to start at the corner of Green and Wright Streets in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Anti-Chief protesters block Green Street during the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Representatives of Express Employment Professionals walk down Wright Street during the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
One of the university's homecoming Illini Comeback Guests, Thomas Larwin, of the class of 1965, waves to the crowd during the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Meghan Ingram, the 2017 Miss Edgar County Fair Queen, and Isabella Duzan, the 2017 Little Miss Edgar County Fair Queen, wave to the crowd during the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
The Eco Illini SAE fuel-efficient car turns onto Green Street during the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Wisconsin's Bucky the Badger mascot is seen between two grinding gears on the Sigma Phi Delta/ Alpha Omega Epsilon float during the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Anti-Chief protesters block Chief Illiniwek and members of the Honor the Chief Society during the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Chief Illiniwek walks down Green Street during the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Grand marshal of the parade, Former NFL and University of Illinois football player Brandon Lloyd, speaks during the Homecoming Pep Rally on the University of Illinois quad in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Nathan Echard (39) speaks along with other seniors from the Fighting Illini football team during the University of Illinois homecoming pep rally on the Quad in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Pep rally participants during the University of Illinois homecoming pep rally on the quad in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Fireworks light up the sky over Foellinger Auditorium after the University of Illinois homecoming pep rally in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Anti-Chief activists protest in front of the Alma Mater before the start of the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Members of the Army ROTC march down Green Street during the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
A team of Clydesdales moves down Wright Street during the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
