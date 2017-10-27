Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, October 27, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS 2A Soccer Sectional: Urbana vs. Chatham Glenwood
| Subscribe

HS 2A Soccer Sectional: Urbana vs. Chatham Glenwood

Fri, 10/27/2017 - 12:35pm | Rick Danzl

Urbana lost 2-0 to Chatham Glenwood in Class 2A sectional championship match at McKinley Field in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.