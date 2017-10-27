HS 2A Soccer Sectional: Urbana vs. Chatham Glenwood

Urbana lost 2-0 to Chatham Glenwood in Class 2A sectional championship match at McKinley Field in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
Urbana High School senior Magnus Parente holds his jersey over his head as he walks off the field after a 2-0 loss to Chatham Glenwood in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship game at Urbana High School on in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
Urbana's Bennett Anderson pushed the ball away from Chatham Glenwood's Rylee Claton in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship game at Urbana High School on in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
Urbana's Magnus Parente (5) and Miguel Lemus go after the ball near Chatham Glenwood's Taylor Chase in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship game at Urbana High School on in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
Urbana's Fredy Lopez-Turcios clears the ball away from Chatham Glenwood's Evan Paoni in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship game at Urbana High School on in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
Urbana's Jesus DeLaCruz tries to get away from Chatham Glenwood's Rylee Claton in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship game at Urbana High School on in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
Urbana's Roman Mineyev and Chatham Glenwood's Niko Scott chase the ball in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship game at Urbana High School on in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
Urbana players react after a Chatham Glenwood scored their first goal in the first half in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship game at Urbana High School on in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
Urbana's Bennett Anderson fires a shot past Chatham Glenwood's Alek Votava in the first half in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship game at Urbana High School on in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
Urbana's Lateef AbdulRahman-Bridgewater walks towards the sideline after a Chatham Glenwood goal in the first half in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship game at Urbana High School on in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
Urbana's Roman Mineyev (9) looks on as Magnus Parente (5) tangles with Chatham Glenwood's Jett Gay in the first half in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship game at Urbana High School on in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
Urbana's Fredy Lopez-Turcios battles for the ball with Chatham Glenwood's Evan Paoni in the second half in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship game at Urbana High School on in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
Urbana's Magnus Parente takes a shot in the second half in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship game at Urbana High School on in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
Urbana's Samuel Arend offers a hand up to Fredy Lopez-Turcios as Chatham Glenwood players run on the field to celebrate their 2-0 win in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship game at Urbana High School on in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
Urbana seniors Bennett Anderson (3) Logan Flessner (2) and Lateef AbdulRahman-Bridgewater (6) reflect as they sit on the bench after their 2-0 loss to Chatham Glenwood in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship game at Urbana High School on in Urbana on Friday Oct. 27, 2017.
