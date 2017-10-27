JC Volleyball: Parkland vs. Sauk Valley

Parkland Community College hosted Sauk Valley on the opening day of the North vs South Challenge at the school in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland's Maggie Sorenson reaches for a ball in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland's Leah Anderson and Gabby Morrow try to block Sauk Valley's Mackenzie Skoumal in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland's Gabby Morrow (15) and Fiapai'pai' Willis react after a teammate's serve landing in the net in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland head coach Cliff Hastings talks to his team .
Parkland's Leah Anderson watches as Sauk Valley players scramble in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland's Leah Anderson and Gabby Morrow try to block Sauk Valley's Sommer Rhea in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland's Bailee Dunne bumps the ball in front of Maggie Sorenson in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland's Gabby Morrow goes up for a block attempt during a match with Sauk Valley in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland's Leah Anderson goes up for a set in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland's Maggie Sorenson reaches for a ball in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland's Maggie Sorenson allows the ball drop near the line in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland players cheer during their match with Sauk Valley in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland's Gillian Jones tries to save the ball in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland's Gillian Jones (4) and Leah Anderson (2) reacts after a kill by Fiapai'pai' Willis (7) during their match with Sauk Valley in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland Head Coach Cliff Hastings, left, and
Ron Hoppe in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland's Katelyn Riffle hits the ball over Sauk Valley's Hannah Peterson in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Parkland's Fiapai'pai' Willis hits the ball past Sauk Valley's Baylee Tillman in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
