2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Steven Migut dives into the end zone for a touchdown early in the second quarter leaving Pontiac's Eric Watson (#32) on the turf. . 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity quarterback reacts with emotion after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity''s Cale Shonkwiler (#3) runs the ball in the first quarter as Pontiac's Angelo Borrego (#24) defends. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity quarterback Steven Migut (#6) out runs the reach of Pontiac's Payton Pullium (#34) in the second quarter. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Dawson Kaiser (#23) avoids Pontiac's Colton Galesburg (#31) to run for a touchdown in the first quarter. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Carson Fisher (#34) runs the ball pursued by Pontiac's Lucas Giovengo (#59) in the first quarter. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Keaton Eckstein (#30) finds a whole during the second quarter. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity fans try to stay warm Saturday afternoon in Tolono. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Pontiac quarterback Ethan Lee (#12) looks for an open man as he is pressured by Unity's Thanasi Pyle (#50). 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Pontiac's Austin Norman (#27) tries to break free from Unity defender Jacob Martin in the first quarter. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Keaton Eckstein (left) runs the ball as Pontiac's Tyler Rich (#51) defends. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Steven Migut dives into the end zone for a touchdown early in the second quarter. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity Head Coach Scott Hamilton reacts to his team's touchdown early in the first quarter. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Jake Reno (#9) breaks wide as he runs the ball against Pontiac. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Steven Migut (#6) looks for an open receiver as he is pressured by Pontiac's Brandon Jenkins (#54). 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Jake Reno (#9) reaches to make a catch for a touchdown as Pontiac's Eric Watson defends. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity Head Coach Scott Hamilton watches from the sideline. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Dawson Kaiser (#23) out runs the grasp of Pontiac's Andrew Lee (#9) in the second quarter. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Logan Wilson (#27) attempts an extra point. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Jacob Martin (#1) and Thanasi Pyle (#50) celebrate a turn over in the first half. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Keaton Eckstein hammers away at Pontica's Gavin Bauknecht (#22) and Liam Melvin (#25) for extra yards in the fourth quarter. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter. 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Photographer: Holly Hart
2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
