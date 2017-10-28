Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac
Sat, 10/28/2017 - 6:24pm | Holly Hart

2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42. 

