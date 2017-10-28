Illinois Football vs Wisconsin

University of Illinois Football team dropped to 2-6 after a 24-10 loss to Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) jumps through a gap in the Illinois defense in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Members of the Sioux, including 'fancy dancers,' take part in a pow-wow near Memorial Stadium near Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Members of the Sioux, including 'fancy dancers,' take part in a pow-wow near Memorial Stadium near Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Milan (55) drops Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois defensive lineman James Crawford (5) hits Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) rolls out to pass in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois running back Kendrick Foster (22) looks for running room in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Defensive players run off the field towards coordinator Hardy Nickerson after being called for a illegal substitution penalty giving Wisconsin a first down in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois defensive lineman Tymir Oliver (96) shoves Wisconsin offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel (66) after jumping offsides in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois running back Kendrick Foster (22) tries to keep Wisconsin safety Joe Ferguson (8) away from Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) follows his blockers on a run in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois defensive back James Knight (10) hits Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) after a catch in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017. Knight was called for targeting on the play.
Illinois wide receiver Mike Dudek (18) grimaces after being hit after making a catch in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois wide receiver Dominic Thieman (8) stretches for the ball he was unable to catch in the end zone in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Lovie Smith looks on as Illinois wide receiver Mike Dudek (18) is checked by trainers after being injured in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Wisconsin defensive end Alec James (57) pulls down Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois fans try to protect themselves from the cold in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Offensive coordinator Garrick McGee signals in a play in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois running back Kendrick Foster (22) tries to break through the on a run in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) drops Wisconsin running back Bradrick Shaw (7) in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois fans try to stay warm in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) is dragged down by Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr (54) in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois running back Kendrick Foster (22) finds running room after the block of Illinois tight end Louis Dorsey (19) in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) takes the ball from Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas (10) in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek (37) sheds the tackle attempt of Illinois linebacker Jimmy Marchese (41) in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Deiter (63) steps into the end zone ahead of Illinois linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) lifts Illinois running back Kendrick Foster (22) after a TD in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois defensive back Bennett Williams (4) reaches for the ball after Illinois attempted an onside kickoff in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst and Lovie Smith after their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Josh Whitman looks back at the field after the loss to Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
A stadium worker takes a seats as people file out after Illinois lost to Wiscosin 24-10 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. (3) throws a pass front he pocket in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) is takes to the turf by three Wisconsin defenders in the second half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
