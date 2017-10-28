University of Illinois Volleyball vs Penn State, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Huff Hall.
UI Volleyball vs Penn State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Beth Prince(#8) hits past the Penn State defenders in the first game.
date 2017-10-28
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Morgan O'Brien (#16) and Tyanna Omazic (bottom right) attempt to pass the ball as teammate Beth Prince (#8) and Head Coach Chris Tamas look on.
UI Volleyball vs Penn State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Morgan O'Brien (right) dives for the ball and is backed up by teammate Jacqueline Quade in the first game against Penn State.
UI Volleyball vs Penn State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jacqueline Quade (#7) taps the ball over the net against Penn State.
UI Volleyball vs Penn State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Beth Prince(#8) hits past the Penn State defenders in the first game.
UI Volleyball vs Penn State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Beth Prince bumps the ball over the net in the first game against Penn State.
UI Volleyball vs Penn State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Chris Tamas.
UI Volleyball vs Penn State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Caroline Welsh passes the ball.
UI Volleyball vs Penn State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Annika Gereau dives to make the save against Penn State.
UI Volleyball vs Penn State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jacqueline Quade passes the ball.
UI Volleyball vs Penn State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Penn State's Simone Lee (#22) hits over the net as Illinois's Megan Cooney (#15) defends.
UI Volleyball vs Penn State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jacqueline Quade passes the ball in game one.
UI Volleyball vs Penn State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Caroline Welsh makes a save.
UI Volleyball vs Penn State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Beth Prince (#8) hits away from Penn State's Haleigh Washington (#15) and Heidi Thelen (#19).
