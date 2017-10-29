On The Town: Fur Ball 2017

Annual Fur Ball event in Champaign on October 13, 2017
Champaign County Humane Society board member Shelby Stifle (left), board member Mike Biehl, CCHS Executive Director Mary Tiefenbrunn, and board member George Amaya (right) gather for a photo as Fur Ball begins.
The Fur Ball event committee consisted of volunteers gathered here among the aisles of silent auction items. In front are Jennifer Hardesty (left) and Nancy Goglia. In the back row from the left are Kellie Wolking-Kaefring(cq), Danielle Bender, Peggy Ball, Teresa Schurg, and Steffanie Lello.
Champaign County Humane Society staff members pose with a stuffed zebra offered at the Fur Ball silent auction. On the left is Heidi Zulauf-Mulderink, Development Director and right is Amanda Caseltine, Development Assistant.
Fur Ball guests were treated to Sinatra songs performed by John Laubhan of Thomasboro.
Duden Custom Kennels and Benders Custom Mattress Factory assembled a deluxe custom pet kennel for the Fur Ball event benefiting the Champaign County Humane Society. The item is being shown off by event committee member Alexis Cain (left) and volunteer Megan Kaefring.
Champaign County Humane Society volunteer, donor, and board member Gloria Sax shows off the hand made necklace she created for the Fur Ball event.
Lana and Kent Richmond show off a beer with their pet's face on the label. The couple raised over $4,000 for the Champaign County Humane Society. As a result, Triptych Brewery produced the beer bearing the custom label.
A wreath with pet related items on display at the Champaign County Humane Society Fur Ball fundraiser.
Angie Morrison (left) and Raychell(cq) Jean enjoy conversation while looking over silent auction offerings at Fur Ball.
Humane Society volunteers (from the left) Cathy Cain, Rose Curtiss, and Athena Dacanay greeted Fur Ball guests at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign.
Fur Ball emcee, Jennifer Roscoe, arrives at the Hilton Garden Inn.
