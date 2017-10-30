Meet our second class of High School Confidential student correspondents, who write, take pictures and even Snapchat each week in The News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com.
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Some of our 2017-18 High School Confidential panel met at The News-Gazette on Sept. 10.
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Morgan Harding, Amstrong High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: The News-Gazette
Diojanae Terry, Centennial High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Provided
Olivia Stoller, Cissna Park High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Provided
Willow Ray, Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ariel Reeves, Hoopeston Area High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bailey Parks-Moore, Fisher High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Camille Klopfleisch, Arcola High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Courtney Stewart, Heritage High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Daniel Bass, Hoopeston Area High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Emily Halcomb, St. Thomas More High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Hannah Combs, Rantoul High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Hailey Rutledge, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Provided
Barbara Westerfield, Danville High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jessica Rose, Villa Grove High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Joey Wright, Urbana High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Kade Bennett, Salt Fork High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Kayla Thurston, Shiloh High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Madison Grohler, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Marissa Oxendine, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Paige Davis, ALAH High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Sarah Money, Champaign Central High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Sydney Gadbury, Bement High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Holly Hart
Umar Hanif, Uni High
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: The News-Gazette
Alexis Gatterer, DeLand-Weldon High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: The News-Gazette
Kenzie Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: The News-Gazette
Kobe Partlow, Mahomet-Seymour High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: The News-Gazette
Faith Rund, Monticello High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: The News-Gazette
Kaitlyn Stevens, Blue Ridge High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Kim Dillman, Judah Christian High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Annalea Hines, Unity High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Jim Rossow/The News-Gazette
Gemini Pettry, Tuscola High School
-
High School Confidential 2017-18
Photographer: Provided
Charlie Dumach, Westville High School
