St. Thomas More vs. Tri-Valley in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More celebrates with the Sectional plaque after beating Tri-Valley in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More's Hayes Murray(2) vs. Tri-Valley in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More's Brianna Hopper(8) and Kayla Brandon(5) vs. Tri-Valley in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More's Lucy Lux-Rulon(14) and Tri-Valley's Kendell Peck(13) in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More's Haley Elam(38) digs out a ball vs. Tri-Valley in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More head coach Stan Bergman vs. Tri-Valley in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More vs. Tri-Valley in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More vs. Tri-Valley in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More celebrates winning the final point to beat Tri-Valley in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon(5) celebrates a point vs. Tri-Valley in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More's Nakaya Hughes(6) shows how high she can jump as STM celebrates a point vs. Tri-Valley in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More's Mica Allison(13) left, and Lucy Lux-Rulon(14) go up for a block vs. Tri-Valley in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More's Mica Allison(13) and Tri-Valley's Halle Sheley(20) in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More's Lucy Lux-Rulon(14) and Brianna Hopper(8) vs. Tri-Valley in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More's Nakaya Hughes(6) and Lucy Lux-Rulon(14) vs. Tri-Valley in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
-
HS 2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. Tri-Valley
St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon(5) and Tri-Valley's Lauren Gilmore(1) in a Class 2A Sectional championship volleyball match at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.