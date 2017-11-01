News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past Month.
Photos of the Month: October 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Steven Migut dives into the end zone for a touchdown early in the second quarter leaving Pontiac's Eric Watson (#32) on the turf. . 2017 Class 4A Football Playoffs: Unity vs Pontiac, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Unity High School. Unity defeated Pontic 61-42.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Unity East Elementary School fifth-graders Gracie Meharry, left, Bella Bialeschki, and Maddy Haag, right, react as they watch a demonstration at the school in Philo on Thursday Oct. 5, 2017.
it was a seatbelt demonstration from the Illinois State Police - to show what could happen in a rollover crash, using a vehicle on a trailer that spins with crash dummies inside--the dummies end up being ejected from the vehicle. it was part of the Progressive Agriculture Safety Day students participate in activities that reinforce the importance of taking responsibility for their own safety, respecting parents’ safety rules and sharing safety tips with their family and friends. Demonstrations focus on hazards associated with ATVs, chemicals, grain structures, tractors and more.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Westville’s Tylan Stricklett(2) avoids a tackle by Bismarck Henning/Rossville Alvin’s Wyatt Edwards(1) in a prep football game at Westville on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Stephen Haas/ The News-Gazette
Richard Thies poses with a picture of Altgeld Hall painted by Judy Ikenberry in a conference room of the Webber & Thies office at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Mark Smith (13) and forward Leron Black (12) goof around during media day for the Illinois men's basketball team at Ubben Basketball Complex Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
People ride the ferris wheel on the quad on Friday Oct. 13, 2017 during the "Celebrating the Heart of Illinois" event on the Quad to help kick off fundraising campaign. Besides Ferris wheel on the Quad (from Big Round Wheel Amusements) they'll have interactive displays: Institute for Genomic Biology - Test drive our robotic crop scout TerraSentia MakerLab - Come in to 3D scan and print a mini you Veterinary Medicine - Meet live birds of prey. See inside a cow. Be a veterinarian. Entomology - Insect Petting Zoo Education - ELASTICS: Full-Body STEM Education Simulations Chemistry
Photographer: Holly Hart
Juniper Gaines, 7 years old from Urbana gets snuggles from "Toby" a dog puppet operated by Dr. Mike O'Brien of Clothespin Puppets. The 2017 Heartland Maker Fest, makers, tinkers, creators, inventors, and musicians gather together to share their work with the public. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Lincoln Square Mall.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Gary Graves on his farm near Sadorus on Tuesday Oct. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
ALAH's Madison Brown dives to make a save in game 2. The High School of St. Thomas More vs Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in the Sixth Annual Morgan Buerkett Tournament, a sixteen-team Volleyball Tournament hosted by The High School of St. Thomas More.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive lineman Tymir Oliver (96), linebacker Jimmy Marchese (41), defensive lineman Isaiah Gay (92) and linebacker Julian Jones (2) wrap up Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Champaign, Ill. Rutgers won the game 35-24.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Taylor Haynes (#29) kicks the ball past Minnesota defenders Nikki Albrecht (#13) and Emily Heslin (#10) in the first half. University of Illinois Soccer vs Minnesota, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Centennial's Megan Bernacchi, right, hugs teammate Lauren Fedderson after they finished the 200 Yard Medley Relay at the Twin City girls' swimming meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Uni High's Rahi Miraftab-Salo(2) and Omeed Miraftab-Salo(4) celebrate Rahi's goal in a Class 1A soccer sectional semi-final game at the UI Turf Fields on Stadium and First Sts. in Champaign on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Brein Mosely, a sophomore actuarial science major from Bloomington, locks up her bicycle on one of the racks outside of Lincoln Hall on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
A black-and-white video played on a projection screen on the upper level of the Jordan Brand store in downtown Chicago just after 7 p.m. on thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. In it, Morgan Park point guard Ayo Dosunmu thanked his family, coaches and friends.
---- Then, the five-star Class of 2018 recruit emerged from a back room behind the screen wearing a bright white “Block I” Illinois polo while cheers went up from the nearly 100 people in attendance.
---- “It was tough,” Dosunmu said about his final decision to choose Illinois rather than Wake Forest. “I chose to stay home. At the end of the day, I had a chance to build my legacy. I feel like I’m the best point guard in the country. I want to prove it in my home state.”
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Tomohiro Sakaguchi, of Japan, works on a floral arrangement in the foyer of the Foellinger Great Hall while setting up for an ikebana exhibition at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monticello Football vs St. Joseph-Ogden, Friday, October 20, 2017 at Monticello High School.
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
University High's Omeed Miraftab-Salo(4) and St. Thomas More's Alec Blomberg(12) in a Class 1A Sectional soccer championship game at the UI turf fields in Champaign on Friday, October 20, 2017. UNI won 1-0.
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Centennial's Hannah Luchinski(18) in a Class 4A volleyball regional game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Melisa Ellis holds a candle during a candlelight vigil for her husband Tim in Georgetown on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Shaun Bovard prepares to take one of the six Clydesdales from Express Staffing off a trailer at the UI horse barn in Urbana on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017.
--he is with Express Staffing
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Anti-Chief protesters block the car carrying Chancellor Robert Jones on Green Street during the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Josh Whitman looks back at the field after the loss to Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A stadium worker takes a seats as people file out after Illinois lost to Wiscosin 24-10 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
The dancing Alma Mater is backed by the UI band at the conclusion of the kickoff for the UI campaign at the State Farm Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Lizzie Rumsey, Centennial diver, won the Twin City Diving Meet at Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, October 17th, 2017.
