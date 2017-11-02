UI Men's Basketball vs. EIU 2017

Univeristy of Illinois men's basketball vs. Eastern Illinois University in a exhibition game to benefit a pre-determined disaster relief charity. At Lantz Arena in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Illinois' guard Mark Smith (13) in a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
UI at center court before in a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Lou Henson chats with former player and Current EIU AD Tom Michael before a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Eastern's center Jajuan Starks (24) in a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Illinois' guard Mark Alstork (24) is calmed down by Eastern's guard Mack Smith (3) after Alstork was called for a foul in a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Coach Brad Underwood in a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Illinois' guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) and Eastern's guard Montell Goodwin (4) in a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Eastern's forward Muusa Dama (25) and Illinois' forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) in a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. in a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) and Illinois' guard Mark Smith (13) and Eastern's guard Mack Smith (3) in a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Eastern's forward Muusa Dama (25) in a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Coach Brad Underwood and Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) at the end of a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2), Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) and Illinois' guard Mark Alstork (24) listen to Coach Underwood at the end of a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Coach Brad Underwood leaves the court at the end of a exhibition game at Lantz Gym at EIU in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
