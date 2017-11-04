Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, November 4, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt
| Subscribe

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt

Sat, 11/04/2017 - 9:11pm | Holly Hart

Lyle Lovett (left) and John Hiatt perform for the crowd at the Virginia Theatre Saturday evening. Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt perform live at the Virginia Theatre, Saturday, November 4, 2017. 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.