On The Town: CASA Annual Fundraiser 2017

Champaign County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) hosted their
annual fundraiser, CASAblanca at the I Hotel in Champaign. The evening
featured a silent auction of items donated by local businesses and a
raffle that included a $3000 travel gift card and cash prizes. The money
will be used to support abused and neglected children in the Champaign
County Court System.
-
Casa Board members (from left) Valerie Van Buren, Babette Hiles, Arnold Blockman, Willie Hansen, Mike Sutter, and Maria Palmer gather at the Casablanca event in Champaign on Oct. 20, 2017.
-
Silent Auction items on display at the Casablanca event in Champaign on Oct. 20, 2017.
-
Casa Executive Director Rush Record and Carle Hospital Chief Executive Officer Jim Leonard at the Casablanca event in Champaign on Oct. 20, 2017.
-
A fund raising sign on display at the Casablanca event in Champaign on Oct. 20, 2017.
-
Kathy Micek paintings up for auction at the Casablanca event in Champaign on Oct. 20, 2017.
-
Casa Director Lyn Jones speaks with event attendees at the Casablanca event in Champaign on Oct. 20, 2017
-
Casa Board member Nick Vogel converses with guests at the Casablanca event in Champaign on Oct. 20, 2017.
-
Busey Bank's Chief Financial Officer Robin Elliot, Regional President Chip Jorstad, and Chief of Staff Amy Randolph gather at the Casablanca event in Champaign on Oct. 20, 2017.
-
Fund raising sponsors and guests gather at the Casablanca event in Champaign on Oct. 20, 2017.
-
Champaign County Judges (from left) Randy Rosenbaum, Jack Delamar (Ret.), Brett Olmstead, Arnold Blockman (Ret.), and Jeff Ford gather at the Casablanca event in Champaign on Oct. 20, 2017.
