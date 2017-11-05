Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

On The Town: CASA Annual Fundraiser 2017
Sun, 11/05/2017 - 9:00am | Robin Scholz

Champaign County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) hosted their
annual fundraiser, CASAblanca at the I Hotel in Champaign. The evening
featured a silent auction of items donated by local businesses and a
raffle that included a $3000 travel gift card and cash prizes. The money
will be used to support abused and neglected children in the Champaign
County Court System.

