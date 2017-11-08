Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Foo Fighters at SFC 2017
Wed, 11/08/2017 - 7:48pm | Robin Scholz

The Foo Fighters perform at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017.  Dave Grohl is the lead singer who started the band in 1994, following the dissolution of Nirvana.

