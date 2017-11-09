Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members go through training exercises with vacant houses in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members take a person out of a vacant house during a training exercise in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members detonate explosives in a vacant house during a training exercise in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members carry out the inflated suit being used as a hostage in a rescue training exercise in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members walk towards a vacant house during a training exercise in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members walk towards a vacant house during a training exercise in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members watch the back of a vacant house during SWAT training exercises in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members walk towards a vacant house during a training exercise in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members bust a door open during a training exercise in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A stun grenade explodes in a vacant house during Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team training exercises in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Sgt. Matt Crane speaks with the Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team during SWAT training exercises in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members start to pack up their gear after training exercises in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members stage behind their vehicle during a training exercise in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members approach a vacant house during training exercises in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members prepare to force their way through the front door of a vacant house during a training exercise in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members prepare for a training exercise in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members watch the corner of a house during a training exercise in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members take a break after a training exercise in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Champaign SWAT Team Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members approach a house in the Bristol Park neighborhood during a SWAT training exercise in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
