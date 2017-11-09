Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, November 9, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Champaign SWAT Team Training
| Subscribe

Champaign SWAT Team Training

Thu, 11/09/2017 - 6:21pm | Stephen Haas

Champaign Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team members go through training exercises with vacant houses in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.