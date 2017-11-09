Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, November 9, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Hansel and Gretel
| Subscribe

Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Hansel and Gretel

Thu, 11/09/2017 - 12:00am | Darrell Hoemann

Rehearsal photos of Hansel and Gretel produced by the University Illinois Lyric Theatre. Conducted by Filippo Ciabatti, directed by Tom Mitchell with choreography by Philip Johnson, the three act fairy opera open Thursday Nov. 9, 2017 in the Tyron Festival Theatre of Krannert Center.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.