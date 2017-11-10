HS 2A Volleyball State: STM vs. Elgin Harvest Christian Academy

St. Thomas More volleyball played in the semifinals of the 2A IHSA state volleyball tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
St. Thomas More's Mica Allison (13) gets a hug from teammate Hayes Murray (2) after defeating Elgin Harvest Christian Academy in the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
A Champaign Fire Department fire engine escorts the St. Thomas More volleyball team and family convoy down Mattis Avenue to the interstate on their way to the IHSA state volleyball semifinals Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
Vehicles with window paint are seen outside of St. Thomas More High School before leaving for the IHSA state volleyball semifinals Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
St. Thomas More volleyball players get on the bus on their way to the IHSA state volleyball semifinals Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
St. Thomas More volleyball players walk to their bus on their way to the IHSA state volleyball semifinals Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
St. Thomas More players celebrate after a point during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Nakaya Hughes (6) hits against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More volleyball players walk to their bus on their way to the IHSA state volleyball semifinals Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
St. Thomas More senior Maddie Evangelisti, left, gets her face painted by senior Mia Stipes before the start of the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Hayes Murray (2) celebrates with Mica Allison (13) after winning their IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinal match against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus in Normal, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
St. Thomas More fans cheer from the stands during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More players celebrate after a point during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Allie Trame (7) calls out for the ball as Mica Allison (13) sets during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
Duke, a Shih Tzu belonging to Paula Walters, wears the school colors while waiting for the St. Thomas More volleyball players walk to their bus on their way to the IHSA state volleyball semifinals Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
St. Thomas More volleyball players walk to their bus on their way to the IHSA state volleyball semifinals Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Champaign, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Allie Trame (7) motions before a serve against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Mica Allison (13) hits against a block from Elgin Harvest Christian Academy's Amanda Cassidy (4) during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More players celebrate after a point against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Mica Allison (13) sets the ball during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More head coach Stan Bergman walks with players after a win against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy in the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More head coach Stan Bergman talks to his team before the start of the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More players huddle together before the start of the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Lucy Lux-Rulon (14) gives high-fives to teammates during introductions before the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More head coach Stan Bergman talks during a press conference after the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Nakaya Hughes (6) and Lucy Lux-Rulon (14) jump to block a ball during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More players celebrate after a point during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Olivia Nogle (9) prepares to serve against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Hayes Murray (2) serves against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Brianna Hopper (8) reaches for a dig against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Brianna Hopper (8) hits against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More athletic director Josh Hinkley gives fist bumps to players and coaches as they walk onto the court before the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More players huddle together on the court during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More head coach Stan Bergman talks to his team in a timeout during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon (5) spikes the ball against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy's Hannah Griffith (2) during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Mica Allison (13) reaches to block a hit from Elgin Harvest Christian Academy's Amanda Cassidy (4) during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Mica Allison (13) and Allie Trame (7) reach to block a hit from Elgin Harvest Christian Academy's Amanda Cassidy (4) during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon (5) serves during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More players celebrate after a point against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More players celebrate after a point against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Haley Elam (38) sets the ball during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Allie Trame (7) reaches for a hit against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Allie Trame (7) reaches for a hit against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Hayes Murray (2) sets the ball during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More's Haley Elam (38) hits against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More players celebrate after a point against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More players motion from the bench during a serve against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More head coach Stan Bergman motions from the bench during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More players celebrate after a point against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More players celebrate after a point against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More players celebrate after a point against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More players celebrate after a point against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
St. Thomas More players walk into the tunnel after a win against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy during the IHSA Class 2A state volleyball semifinals at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Normal, Ill.
