Illinois Men's basketball vs. Southern University at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) is fouled in the first half of their game against Southern University in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) defends in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) shoots in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Southern's guard Jamar Sandfer (10) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Illinois' forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) rejects a shot by Southern University in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Illinois' guard Aaron Jordan (23) goes after a loose ball in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Illinois' forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) brings down a rebound in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Illinois' guard Mark Smith (13) shoots around Southern's guard Brendon Ganaway (5) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Illinois' guard Mark Alstork (24) and Southern's forward Jared Sam (12) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Illinois' guard Mark Alstork (24) drives in the corner in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Illinois' guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) sand Illinois' guard Mark Alstork (24) hit the floor after a loose ball in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) brings down a rebound in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Illinois' guard Aaron Jordan (23) drives around Southern's guard LaQuentin Collins (1) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Brad Underwood pleads a call in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Centennial's Choir performs the National Anthem before the Illinois vs. Southern University game in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Empty seats at State Farm Center in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Orange Kruch members dance with the Illinettes during a time out an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Illinois' guard Mark Smith (13) prepares to jump with Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) as he his introduced as a starter in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017., 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) drives around Southern's guard LaQuentin Collins (1) in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017., 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) scores the 100th point with a free throw in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017., 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Illinois' guard Samson Oladimeji (35) defend against Southern's forward Patrick Smith (21) in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017., 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Illinois bench cheers in the final moments in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017., 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Illinois' guard Aaron Jordan (23) shows his excitement following the win in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017., 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Illinois' guard Mark Smith (13) smiles after the game in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017., 2017.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Southern University
Photographer: Robin Sccholz
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) chats with Illinois' guard Tyler Underwood (32) after the game as he is led off the court by Assistant Coach Jamall Walker following a NCAA basketball game at State Farm center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017., 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.