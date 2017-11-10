UI Women's Basketball vs. Fort Wayne

Univeristy of Illinois Women's basketball vs. Fort Wayne at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois Head Coach Nancy Fahey talks to her team during a timeout at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois Head Coach Nancy Fahey walks to the court at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A flag is displayed during the playing of The National Anthem before the Illinois and Fort Wayne basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Members of the Illinois womens basketball team gather in before introductions at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois Head Coach Nancy Fahey watches from the team bench in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois Head Coach Nancy Fahey watches from the team bench in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois Head Coach Nancy Fahey watches from the team bench in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois forward Alex Wittinger goes up with a shot at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Brandi Beasley goes up with a shot near Fort Wayne's Diamond Williams at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Jaelyne Kirkpatrick looks to pass on a drive in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Courtney Joens goes up with a shot in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois forward Alli Ball goes up for a rebound in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Cierra Rice goes up with a shot over Fort Wayne's De'Jour Young in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tyler Scheuer balances a ladder on his chin during half time of the Illinois and Fort Wayne basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois Head Coach Nancy Fahey is surrounded by her team at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
