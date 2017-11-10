Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, November 10, 2017 83 Today's Paper

UI Women's Basketball vs. Fort Wayne
| Subscribe

UI Women's Basketball vs. Fort Wayne

Fri, 11/10/2017 - 4:32pm | Rick Danzl

Univeristy of Illinois Women's basketball vs. Fort Wayne at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 10,  2017.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.