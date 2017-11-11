HS Girls Swim Sectional

@page { margin: 0.79in }
The Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Urbana's Rachel Gatewood swims 200 Free at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial coaches Emma Healy and Courtney Lehmann cheer at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ STM swimmer Olivia Peterson swimms the 200 IM at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Urbana's Lauren Reifsteck swim 200 IM at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni High swimmer Ema Rajic's start of the 200 IM at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial swimmer Megan Bernacchi swims the 200 IM at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni swimmer Ema Rajic swims the 200 IM at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni swimmer Ema Rajic swims 200 IM at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial swimmers cheer on Lizzie Gile at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central swimmers cheer at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni swimmer Ema Rajic swims the 200 IM at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Ema Rajic breathes after setting the pool record in the 200 IM at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Mahomet-Seymour swimmer Rebecca Gonzales swims the 50 free at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Urbana swimmer Jenna Horner reacts to her fast time in the 50 free at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Isabelle Seten won the 100 Free at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Lauren Fedderson won the 500 Free at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial swimmer Lauren Fedderson gives her mom a thumbs up after winning the 500 Free at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial Diving Coach Don Waybright at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Ema Rajic prepares to swim her leg of the 200 Free Relay at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Ema Rajic after taking the lead to win the 200 Free Relay at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Ema Rajic after winning the 200 Free Relay at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni celebrates their 200 Free Relay win at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni Coaches Dave Young and Audrey Rodawig at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Ema Rajic leads the pack in the 100 Breast at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Ema Rajic hugs Centennial's Lauren Fedderson after both qualified for the 100 Breast at State at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial prepares to throw coaches Don Waybright and Courtney Lehmann into the pool at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial coach Courtney Lehmann is thrown into the pool after a team win at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial celebrates their Sectional Championship at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Reed Broaders at the Central Sectional Swim Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 11, 2017.
