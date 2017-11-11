Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

STM 2A Volleyball Champions
Sat, 11/11/2017 - 4:55pm | Robin Scholz

St. Thomas More  beat Quincy 2-1 to win the IHSA Class 2A Championship match at Normal Redbird Arena on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

