Behind the Scenes: Salt Kettle Rest Area
Sun, 11/12/2017 - 6:00am | Rick Danzl

Last month, the Illinois Department of Transportation conducted a survey on ways to improve the state’s 30 rest areas — five of which lie within a 30-minute drive of C-U — and 11 welcome centers. We spent a full day at the Salt Kettle Rest Area near Oakwood to see the comings and goings.

