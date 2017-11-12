Behind the Scenes: Salt Kettle Rest Area

Last month, the Illinois Department of Transportation conducted a survey on ways to improve the state’s 30 rest areas — five of which lie within a 30-minute drive of C-U — and 11 welcome centers. We spent a full day at the Salt Kettle Rest Area near Oakwood to see the comings and goings.
Truck driver Joel Smith, Berwick, Pennsylvania, reads in the sleeper of his truck before sunrise.
Lights from a semi truck trails the entrance to the Salt Kettle Rest Area near Oakwood on Tuesday Nov. 7, 2017.
A truck driver walks back to his rig to get back on the road before sun rise.
A truck leave the Salt Kettle Rest Area.
A truck leave the Salt Kettle Rest Area near Oakwood.
Pam Willaims, left, and Jacob Whitlow raise flags at the Salt Kettle Rest Area near Oakwood on Tuesday Nov. 7, 2017..
Mario Wulf, Paullina, Iowa, walks the three dogs he travels with.
Stefano Bevilacqua takes a break from driving to smoke a cigarette.
A motorist adds oil to his car at the Salt Kettle Rest Area.
Tom Imel walks his lab mix near the pond at the Salt Kettle Rest Area near Oakwood on Tuesday Nov. 7, 2017. He was travel with his wife Velva, from Lyons, Kansas. and joked that they need to stop more for themselves than for the dog
A truck driver checks his phone on a sidewalk overlooking a pond.
Mike Quince, checks a map at the Salt Kettle Rest Area.
A coffee cup sits on the dash of a car as a passenger sleeps in the front seat.
Stacey H., Indianapolis, hurries to change the diaper of her 2-year-old daughter Sophie.
Hugh Loudenback, Greensburg, Ind., removes a ventilation panel from a trailer carrying pigs.
Motorist arrive as another leaves the Salt Kettle Rest Area near Oakwood.
John and Norma Abshear, Upland, Ind., talk a walk at the Salt Kettle Rest Area near Oakwood on Tuesday Nov. 7, 2017..
Mark Maher encourages his 5-year-old twin sons, Connell, left, and Quinn, to run to stretch their legs during a stop at the Salt Kettle Rest Area.
Five-year-old twins, Connell Maher, left, and Quinn Maher, run to stretch their legs.
A truck driver hauling vehicles sets to leave back on the road.
