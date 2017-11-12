Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois Men's Basketball vs Tennessee-Martin
Sun, 11/12/2017 - 9:35pm | Holly Hart

University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Tennessee-Martin University, Sunday, November 12, 2017, at the State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Skyhawks 77-74. 

